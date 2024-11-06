2024 Early Election Results 11.06.2024

Early results for the 2024 presidential election, as of 9:13 am, November 6, 2024.

Trump is currently projected to hold 277 of the necessary 270 electoral votes to win, with 51% of the popular vote. Several states are still reporting their presidential election results, such as Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Alaska and Maine.

In the US senate, the republican party is projected to hold the majority with at least 52 seats.

House seats are still not finished counting; currently the GOP holds the lead with 200 seats to the democrat’s 181.

In California;

Adam Schiff is projected to be the winner for both the partial term and full term in the senate, winning over Steve Garvey with 53% of the current vote.

For district 19

Jimmy Panetta is projected to win district 19, with 69.7% of the votes.

And for district 24, Salud Carbajal leads with 62.5% of the votes.

Votes for Anderson differs slightly for San Luis Obispo county residents, according to the county clerk recorder’s office.

Jason Michael Anderson leads against Jimmy Panetta for district 19 representative, 51.58% to 48.42% in San Luis Obispo county

Ballot measures, according to the state’s unofficial election results:

Yes votes on proposition 2, 3, 4, 34, 35 and 36 lead.

Currently no votes lead for propositions 5, 6, 32 and 33.

San Luis Obispo county election results are from the fourth report by the county clerk-recorder’s office, as of 12:20 am on November 6th.

FOR PASO ROBLES:

Kris Beal leads the district 1 city council rate with 41.94%. Sharon Roden trails behind with 41.00%

In district 3, Steve Gregory leads with a 43.89% lead. Behind is Michael Rivera at 34.67%.

In the school district;

Nathan Williams leads in area 3 with 64.12%

Laurene D. McCoy leads in area 5, 56.44%

Leo Castillo is ahead in area 6, holding 52.52% of votes.

And for area 7, Kenney Enney leads with 57.58%

Measure I-24, extending the half percent sales tax leads with yes votes, 54.58% to 45.52%

In Atascadero:

For city council, Seth Peek and Mark Dariz are the two candidates with the highest percentage of voting. Peek with 34.01%, and Dariz with 33.85%.

In the school district, with 3 board member seats up for grabs:

Joey Arnold, Corinne Kuhnle, and Roni Decoster are the current top three candidates. With 21.89%, 21.01%, and 20.00% respectively.

L-24, which extends measure F-14, leads “yes” with 71.09%.

M-24, which asks whether the city’s treasurer should be appointed, leads with ‘no’ votes, 50.49%

In Templeton

Ted Dubost, Cheryl Parks and Matt Allison currently lead in the school board election, with about 27% of current votes each.