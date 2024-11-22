2nd Trial For Man That Attempted to Fire a Handgun at a Police Officer, Guilty 11.22.2024

On April 12, 2022, a Pismo Beach police officer, corporal Chris Siglin, attempted a patrol stop on a van driven by 50-year-old Charles Nelson Ammons.

After refusing to stop the van, Ammons attempted to fire a handgun at Siglin when the officer pulled his motorcycle next to the van, but no bullets were fired due to being loaded backwards. Siglin and other police officers were able to detain Ammon; in his first trial, the county DA’s office says he was convicted of assault on a peace officer with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a non-registered loaded firearm, and driving while intoxicated.

However, during this first trial, the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on attempted murder. The DA’s office says in a recent second trial, the jury has convicted Ammon of two counts of premeditated and deliberate attempted murder of a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer by use of force.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12th.