3 Arroyo Grande Juveniles Arrested For Robbery 10.05.2023

Late last week, Arroyo Grande police officers responded to a report of three suspects who had robbed personal belongings of four juveniles, and assaulted two of them.

The incident took place near the area of North Courtland avenue and East Grand avenue. Officers were able to locate the three suspects outside the 1800 block of East Grand avenue. The three suspects fled the officer on foot, two suspects were captured and placed under arrest without further incident. A third one escaped officers, but was later identified and arrested.

An officer for Arroyo Grande received minor injuries during the arrest. The Arroyo Grande police department says the three suspects were all determined to be 17-year-old juveniles from Arroyo Grande, and two of them were found to be on juvenile probation.

Two suspects were transported to the San Luis Obispo juvenile services center on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, and delay and obstruct a peace officer.