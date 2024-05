051224 SafetyFest Flier 8.5×11 (sponsors)

Mark your Calendars: Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 10am to 3pm, in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park!

The SafetyFest is a fun community event featuring safety personnel, equipment, activities, and engaging demonstrations from emergency response agencies and safety exhibitors!

For more information go to: https://safetyfest.live/