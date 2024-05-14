Water System Upgrade, Night Work on Creston Corridor 5.14.2024

Paso Robles public works department announced that a contractor will be performing water system upgrades on the Creston road corridor.

The project will span South River road to Rolling Hills road, but will be done in the evening hours only from 7 pm to 6 am, Sunday through Thursday nights for the next three weeks. Customers have been notified with door hangers, or spoken to in person.

The nighttime shutdowns are being used as a way to disrupt the fewest number of residents and water customers as possible.

These upgrades are part of the Creston corridor project.