4th of July Celebration Returning to Barney Schwartz Park 04.07.2026

The city of Paso Robles has announced that the planning phase for its 2026 Independence Day celebration at Barney Schwartz park has kicked off.

This year, the city is gearing up for a “once-in-a-generation” celebration to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary “to unite the community in an unforgettable display of patriotism, pride, and connection.”

The celebration has grown each year, and the city’s goal in 2026 is to “raise the bar even higher,” with live music, local food vendors, ad action-packed fun zone, and an obstacle course for all ages to enjoy.

As the sun sets, the Paso Robles sky will be filled with a spectacular fireworks show. Parking and admission to the event are all free.

Sponsorship opportunities to help put on this event are still available, with both financial contributions and donations of goods and services needed. Sponsors will enjoy an exclusive VIP/sponsor zone with reserved parking and premium fireworks viewing.