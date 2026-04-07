Protecting What Matters 04.07.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Reverend Frank Triggs. Easter & Passover – Similarities & myths. Antisemitism Vs. Anti-Israel Sentiment – A review of Frank’s recent trip to Israel. How Christian values inform political views.

*Sarah Forsythe, MD. The “rise” of regenerative medicine. How regenerative alternatives compare with traditional pharma treatments. A 50 point protocol to better health.