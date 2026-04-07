CHP Identifies Woman Killed in Fatal Crash on 101 North of San Luis Obispo 04.07.2026

CHP has released the identity of the woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash on highway 101 north at the Cuesta grade base late last month.

On March 28th, a Toyota Camry attempted to turn left onto the US 101 south from Higuera Ranch, when a 2023 Toyota highlander collided with the vehicle. The passenger, now identified as 69-year-old Nancy Louise Cunningham of Stratham, Georgia, attempted to exit the vehicle after the collision. She was hit by a Hyundai Tuscon traveling northbound at an unknown speed. She was flung from the vehicle, landing in the southbound left turn lane at Higuera Ranch, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says the driver of the Hyundai could not see the blacked-out Camry ahead of him. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision, but the investigation is still ongoing.