5-Day Strike Planned at CSU Campuses Including Cal Poly 01.22.2024

The California Faculty Association’s statewide strike begins today, and will go through January 26th.

The strike will encompass all California State University campuses, including Cal Poly SLO, and comes after the CFA has bargained with CSU management since May of 2023. CFA has called for a 12 percent pay raise, expanding paid parental leave, gender-inclusive restrooms and changing rooms, more counselor staff on campus, and more.

CSU left the bargaining table, offering faculty members a maximum 5% pay raise. CFA says members who are striking will be joined by students, staff, and other supporters.

Striking is not a requirement of any faculty members. Any who choose not to strike can still hold classes.