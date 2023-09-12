71 YRO Bicyclist Hospitalized in Cambria After Crashing 9.12.2023

The California Highway Patrol reported a 71-year-old man from Paso Robles was cycling along highway 46 in Cambria Sunday afternoon.

CHP says the bicyclist was traveling at around 30 miles per hour when he entered a rough section of uneven asphalt on the shoulder of the road. Due to his speed and the road’s conditions, his bicycle fell over and he was partially thrown off his seat.

CHP reports that his injuries include a road rash, broken nose, and likely a concussion. The rider was taken to a hospital after the crash.