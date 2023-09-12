Atascadero Lake Park Pier Repair & Improvements Begins 9.12.2023

The Atascadero public works department announced yesterday that efforts to repair the Atascadero lake park pier will begin today.

The city was awarded approximately 178 thousand dollars in grant funds from proposition 68. The funds will assist with the improvements to the pier’s railing, deck boards, concrete sidewalk and curb, new stairway, and more. The project is part of additional efforts to improve park facilities as part of the city council’s key priorities, identified in the city’s budget for 2023-25.

Construction will occur Monday through Friday and be completed by mid October, and access to Mr. Putters Boathouse will be maintained.