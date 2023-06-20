8 YRO Boy Hit by Car in Paso 06.20.2023

An eight-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his self-propelled scooter on Sunday at around 6 pm.

The collision happened in the area of Cedarwood drive and Teak drive in Paso Robles. The boy was transported to a local hospital, and injuries are said to be moderate.

Investigators say the driver was traveling at around 10 to 15 miles per hour, and that the boy on the scooter was likely not looking out for vehicles.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved for the driver.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the Paso Robles police at (805) 237-6464.