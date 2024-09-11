9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb in Templeton Today 9.11.2024

23 years have passed since the September 11th attacks on the world trade center back in 2001; the attack was the worst ever recorded on American soil, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Every September 11th, the Templeton fire and emergency services honors those who have lost their lives in a remembrance stair climb event.

They climb the same number of steps it would take to climb the stairs of the twin towers. This equates to around 2,598 steps, according to Templeton fire officials.

This year’s climb was open to the public, and began at 8 am at Volunteer stadium.