9th Circuit Court Blocks CA Law Restricting Concealed Carry 01.09.2024

Changes to senate bill 2 went into effect January 1st of this year.

The bill would update concealed carry firearms restrictions, of allowing gun owners to carry firearms in most public places.

On December 20th, a U.S. district judge ruled the law violates the second amendment of the constitution, attempting to block the law from taking effect.

A federal appeals court put the judge’s ruling on hold, allowing the law to take effect. Now, the 9th circuit court of appeals has dissolved that hold, once again preventing the law from going into effect.

The court of appeals will take up the issue in April.