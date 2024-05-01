9th Circuit Court of Appeals Denies Petition to Close Diablo Canyon 5.01.2024

Three anti-nuclear groups attempted to sue the nuclear regulatory commission over its decision to keep Diablo Canyon running past its initial closure date while its license renewal application is being reviewed.

The three organizations are San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, Friends of the Earth, and the Environmental Working Group. However, the U.S. ninth circuit court of appeals has ruled against the three groups and in favor of the NRC.

The anti-nuclear groups alleged that the NRC’s decision to keep the plant open posed a risk to public health and safety, and that the NRC’s exemption to allowing PG&E to continue operating should require various safety and environmental reviews.

The courts ruled against this, citing that the three groups did not adequately present enough evidence to support their claims, and that the NRC’s exemption was granted due to special circumstances.