CA Mid-State Fair Announces Mission Square Stage Lineup 05.01.2024

The California mid-state fair has announced its 2024 lineup for the Mission Square stage. All shows are free with paid admission to the fair, and begin 7 pm every night from the 17th to the 28th. The line up is:
The Moonstone Band, playing classic rock & roll.
Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band, celebrating 48 years of entertainment across the central coast.
IMVA, delivering captivating R&B and soul sounds.
Sweet T’s One Man-Caravan, a solo act blending multiple instruments with a huge collection of pop, rock and soul dance.
Riff Tide, bringing surf, rock, funk & soul.
John Pemberton, a renowned country music artist.
Bad Obsession, offering a mix of classic rock, country, and dance hits.
Whose House Is This? A 4-piece Indie rock band from Lompoc, California.
Cloudship, a central coast based rock duo fusing alt rock, soul, psychedelic, blues, and progressive music.
Unfinished Business, specializing in 1960s rock, pop, and soul artists.
Neighborhood Katz, offering a variety of styles from timeless classic rock, R&B, soul, pop, funk and country.
Critical Mass, pop, rock, country, and soul from the 60’s all the way into the 2000’s.