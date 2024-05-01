CA Mid-State Fair Announces Mission Square Stage Lineup 05.01.2024

The California mid-state fair has announced its 2024 lineup for the Mission Square stage. All shows are free with paid admission to the fair, and begin 7 pm every night from the 17th to the 28th. The line up is:

The Moonstone Band, playing classic rock & roll.

Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band, celebrating 48 years of entertainment across the central coast.

IMVA, delivering captivating R&B and soul sounds.

Sweet T’s One Man-Caravan, a solo act blending multiple instruments with a huge collection of pop, rock and soul dance.

Riff Tide, bringing surf, rock, funk & soul.

John Pemberton, a renowned country music artist.

Bad Obsession, offering a mix of classic rock, country, and dance hits.

Whose House Is This? A 4-piece Indie rock band from Lompoc, California.

Cloudship, a central coast based rock duo fusing alt rock, soul, psychedelic, blues, and progressive music.

Unfinished Business, specializing in 1960s rock, pop, and soul artists.

Neighborhood Katz, offering a variety of styles from timeless classic rock, R&B, soul, pop, funk and country.

Critical Mass, pop, rock, country, and soul from the 60’s all the way into the 2000’s.