A Fire on Black Oak Drive 7.26.2021

A fire yesterday afternoon on Black Oak drive. The vegetation fire reported at 4:10 yesterday afternoon spread from 1134 Black Oak drive to an adjacent commercial storage yard in the 3200 block of Riverside avenue.

Roofing material caught fire which produced a large black column of smoke that you may have seen yesterday afternoon.

The fire was quickly contained by three fire engines. 16 firefighters battling that blaze.

Paso Robles fire determined the cause of the fire was from discarded smoking material.