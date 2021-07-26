Masking Up At Public Schools 7.26.2021

Late last week, Moms For Liberty demonstrated at the Atascadero school board meeting over plans to require children to wear masks when they return to school next month. It’s a national debate.

But governor Gavin Newsom is saying he wants all school children, teachers and staff in California to wear a mask at school, even if they’ve had a vaccine. Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham says the governor is not looking at the scientific data. He says according to the CDC data, kids were seven times more likely to be hospitalized with the flu than with covid.

Before he was elected to the state assembly, Cunningham served on the Templeton school board. He questions the need for masks. That’s dictated by the California Department of Public Health. That’s directly under the governor’s office, and they’re the ones who are mandating school children wear masks.