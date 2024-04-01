Acquisition of 2 SLO Co Healthcare Facilities by Adventist Health Finalized 04.01.2024

Press Release Tenet Hospitals Join Adventist Health March 29, 2024

On Friday, March 29th, Adventist Health finalized its acquisition of the Sierra Vista regional medical center and Twin Cities community hospital.

The sites will operate under new names: Adventist Health Sierra Vista, and Adventist Health Twin Cities in San Luis Obispo county.

A release by Adventist Health says that the transition will not affect patients, and the facilities will continue to accept all insurance plans. “Patients should continue to keep their appointments and visit the providers, medical offices, and facilities they always have,” the release said.

Eleze Armstrong, current CEO of Twin Cities community hospital, will assume interim CEO leadership of Adventist Health Twin Cities and Sierra Vista.