Active Flood Watch For SLO County Beginning Sunday 02.16.2024

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for San Luis Obispo county.

The flood watch will go into effect Sunday evening through Wednesday morning. Excessive rainfall is expected for San Luis Obispo county, with multiple rounds of moderate to heavy showers, and perhaps thunderstorms, expected to affect the region, according to the NWS.

Rainfall is expected to be around 2 to 5 inches in lower elevations, and 4 to 8 inches over foothills and mountains.

Residents are encouraged to monitor forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.