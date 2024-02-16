Clean Slate Clinic Hosted by County Partners in March 02.16.2024

The San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office announced they, alongside other departments and agencies, will be assisting with a Clean Slate Clinic on Friday, March 8th.

This free clinic in San Luis Obispo will assist local residents who were processed through San Luis Obispo county superior court, expunge criminal records, reduce felonies, and seal arrest records. The purpose is to help eliminate a barrier to employment and housing for individuals who have these records.

District attorney Dan Dow said: “The added stability that comes from obtaining employment and housing helps reduce the rates of recidivism which improves the overall quality of life in our community.”