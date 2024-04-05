Active Shooter Training at Atascadero School This Week 04.05.2024

Today is the second day the Atascadero police department and fire departments will be conducting active shooter trainings and crisis management exercises at Atascadero high school.

This training is being done in collaboration with the Atascadero joint unified school district while the high school is still in its spring break period.

The training exercise will engage its participants in simulations that are designed to test and refine police and fire response plans in the event of a crisis.

Atascadero high school will be closed to the general public during the exercise, though some Atascadero high school staff will participate.