Atascadero City Council Meeting Next Week, San Marcos Rd Repair 04.05.2024

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is on Tuesday, April 9th.

The agenda contains no discussion items, management reports, or public hearings. On the agenda are three consent items and two presentations.

One presentation is SLOCOG on its draft transportation investment plan.

On the consent agenda, council will receive an update to continue its proclamation of the existence of a local emergency to continue its eligibility to receive emergency federal funds for the San Marcos road repair. The agenda says currently, engineering designs for the road repair are expected to be completed in May, and construction for repairs commencing in summer 2024.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on kprl.