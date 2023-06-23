Ad Hoc Meeting for Paso City Parking Program 06.23.2023

On June 6th, the Paso Robles city council voted to extend the city’s current parking program and form an ad hoc committee to discuss the city parking program for future city council meetings.

Councilmembers Bausch and Gregory were appointed. The ad hoc committee’s analysis on downtown parking program is to provide feedback and recommendations to the full city council at a future date.

The first parking ad hoc committee will be held on Monday, June 26th at 1 pm in the city council chambers. Community stakeholders have been invited to participate in the discussion, and the meeting is open to the public.

Questions or feedback should be directed to [email protected], or (805) 227-PARK.