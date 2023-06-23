160 YRO Sebastian’s General Store Reopens 06.23.2023

After nearly two years of relocation and reconstruction, Sebastian’s General Store has reopened in old San Simeon Village.

The store was first built in 1852 and originally provided goods and services to whalers, fishermen, miners, and ranchers. After a relocation by George Hurst, the store went through several owners and lessees over the years, but had to close and relocate in 2019.

An engineering study found that the building was no longer safe. Reconstruction started at a hundred thousand dollars, but quickly rose to cost two million dollars. The relocation also took significantly longer due to the covid-19 pandemic and winter storms.

Now, the reconstructed store is open with a restaurant and store selling locally produced products. There is currently no grand opening date.