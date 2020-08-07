Adam Hill Dead at 54 – 8.07.2020

San Luis Obispo county supervisor Adam Hill is dead.

A neighbor in Shell Beach heard a gunshot and called police. Hill’s body was found in his home, dead. Initially, police said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Now they are saying there’s no gun and they’re not saying how he died.

Hill previously attempted suicide about the time of his narrow reelection in the March primary. Around that time, the FBI searched his home and office for evidence in a criminal investigation. Back then, Hill attempted suicide and was hospitalized for his own protection. In recent months, Hill had undergone treatment at mental health facilities. He returned to work at the county government center this past Monday.

It’s not known if the FBI investigation into his alleged wrongdoing will continue.

The governor expected to appoint a replacement for Hill on the board of supervisors.

Again, supervisor Adam Hill dead the age of 54.