Adelaida Area Groundwater Study Community Meeting 02.27.2024

NEWS RELEASE – Adelaida Community Meeting Vicinity Map_Adelaida

The San Luis Obispo county flood control and water conservation district will be holding a community meeting this afternoon at 3 in the Atascadero library’s Polin community room.

Topics will include surface and groundwater data collection, remaining work for the Adelaida area groundwater study, and an open forum.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

Their study looks to providing a better understanding of the groundwater conditions in the area.