AG Ordinance Allows for Easier Homeless Shelters 07.05.2023

The Arroyo Grande city council recently approved an ordinance to streamline the process of building emergency homeless shelters in the city.

Previously, the city allowed emergency shelters with a conditional-use permit. The newly approved ordinance, which will take effect 30 days after the upcoming July 25th meeting, will no longer require the permit for emergency shelters.

The city is also looking to expand the areas with which homeless shelters can be built while staying in compliance with state law.

The Five Cities Homeless Coalition is currently looking at places where they can build a new shelter for Arroyo Grande in the future.