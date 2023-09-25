AG PD Warns Residents Against Direct Mail Scam 9.25.2023

The Arroyo Grande police department sent a warning out on Saturday about a direct mail scam circulating in the area.

The police department says the scam claims to be “The Citizens Behind the Badge” group that is allegedly supported by the AGPD. The AGPD says the group is allegedly sending out surveys and donation requests to residents.

The police department says that they do not have an affiliation with citizens behind the badge, and that the group is not a registered non-profit with the IRS.

Any questions can be directed to the Arroyo Grande police department.