Caltrans Announces 4 Bridge Projects on US 101 w/Closures 9.25.2023

Caltrans announced Friday evening that a project to treat bridge decks with a concrete polyester overlay at four locations on the US 101 will begin today with overnight lane closures.

One lane on each of the bridges will be closed to accommodate construction. Overnight work will go from 6:30 in the evening until 7 in the morning Sunday through Thursday. Lane closures will be picked up on Friday at 7 in the morning, and no work will be done until Sunday night.

The following four locations are scheduled for bridge work, some of them being worked on simultaneously: northbound US 101 near Bradley, just north of the Camp Roberts rest area. North and southbound US 101 at Traffic Way in Atascadero. Southbound US 101 at the Santa Margarita exit. And northbound and southbound US 101 just north of Santa Maria and the junction of highway 166.

The project is expected to be completed by December 29th, 2023.