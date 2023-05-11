AG Teacher Cleared of Wrongdoing 05.11.2023

San Luis Obispo county district attorney Dan Dow says the middle school teacher who was arrested on suspicion of child abuse will not face criminal charges.

Last week, 42-year-old Sarah Watts was accused of forcibly removing a hairbrush from a student who was brushing their hair during class. The student did not comply with the teacher’s repeated demand they they put away the hairbrush. It led to a confrontation which resulted in scratches on two of the students fingers.

The DA issued a press release yesterday which reads, and I quote,

“After a comprehensive review of the applicable California law, investigative reports, photographs and body warn camera footage, the DA’s office has determined there is insufficient evidence to file criminal charges.”

The release says teachers are allowed to use the same amount of physical control as a parent is legally allowed to use in order to keep a class from being unruly under California law.