Alec Baldwin Gun Incident 10.25.2021

We learn more about the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a movie shoot in New Mexico last week.

A ‘prop gun’ which was supposed to be loaded with blanks, fired live rounds. As a result, Baldwin shot and killed the camera woman and wounded the director of a film being shot last week.

The gun Baldwin used was one of three that a firearms specialist had set on a cart outside the building where a scene was being rehearsed.

Alec Baldwin was handed a gun that was described as a “cold gun.”

When he fired it, live rounds killed one crew member and wounded the director.

Baldwin has been a staunch advocate of stronger weapons laws. He described the killing as a “tragic accident.”