Alfresco Dining At The Downtown City Park 6.19.2020

Fence Factory installing a white picket fence around the dg area of the downtown city park yesterday morning. The first step in creating a dining area in the downtown city park.

The outdoor, alfresco dining area was set-up yesterday. By 6:00 last night evening, diners were enjoying the ambiance and opportunity to dine downtown. The 2020 downtown city park dining will run from Thursday – Sunday beginning at 5:30 each evening. Alcohol consumption is permitted on-site.

There is no cost to dine in the downtown city park dining area. Stacy Jacob of Travel Paso says they are looking for a title sponsor to help defray the cost of the fencing, tables and staff to operate the dining area for the 12-week summer season. If all goes as planned, it will continue through Labor Day. But it’s being kicked off for Father’s Day weekend, and it was busy last night at the opening.