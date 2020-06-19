Juneteenth 6.19.2020

Today is Juneteenth.

It’s the date in 1865, 155 years ago, that slaves in Texas first learned that they had been emancipated by president Abraham Lincoln. The proclamation took effect on January first of 1865, but slaves in Texas did not learn of it until June 19th. Several weeks after president Abraham Lincoln was assassinated on April 15th.

Juneteenth is a holiday in two states, but observed in one way or another in 47 of the 50 states.

In Atascadero and Paso Robles, some banks are closing early today in observance of the day and its significance.

This year, Juneteenth is a day of protest in many areas of the country.