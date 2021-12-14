Almond Acres Charter Academy 12.14.2021

Did you see children walking to the new Almond Acres Charter Academy on Niblick road in Paso Robles? The first day went well, although there was some traffic congestion on Niblick road.

If you saw the students going to school, you may have noticed their four-color uniforms. Bourgault says the four colors was his wife’s idea. Red, blue, yellow or green polo shirts and khaki or navy pants. They represent heart, body, mind, and soul.

Principal Bob Bourgault says construction of the school went pretty quickly, from inception to yesterday’s first day of school at their new campus on Niblick road. 450 students from kindergarten to 8th grade. Although more work is underway to finish the gym and the playing field behind the Almond Acres Charter Academy, students began attending the new campus yesterday on Niblick road.

Bourgault says the school will conduct an open house in late January so the community can see the new campus.