This week is another construction week at Almond Acres Charter Academy in Paso Robles, but executive director Bob Bourgault says it’s good to finally be in the new building on Niblick road.

Students go back to school next week at the new campus of Almond Acres Charter Academy on Niblick road.

Tomorrow, Bourgault talks about enrollment at the charter school. Parents have an opportunity beginning January 15th to get their children on the waiting list.

More on that tomorrow on KPRL.