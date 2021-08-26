Altercation At The High School 8.26.2021

The school year is young, but already violence reported near Paso Robles high school.

A school administrator was injured yesterday when he tried to intervene in an altercation just off the campus. Superintendent Curt Dubost says the administrator was struck by a non-student. The school administrator fell and hit his head. He remained conscious, but was transported to a local hospital by emergency personnel.

Curt Dubost says the person who struck the administrator was not a student. That person has been arrested by Paso Robles police. The police department says only that an 18-year-old was arrested for battery causing serious bodily injury.

Commander Caleb Davis says the incident is still under investigation. It occurred at 3:30 yesterday afternoon when students were leaving the campus of Paso Robles high school.