Dayspring Arraignment 8.26.2021

Cannabis entrepreneur Helios Dayspring was arraigned in federal court yesterday.

The founder of Natural Healing Center surrendered to federal authorities yesterday morning. He was charged last month in federal court with bribery and failing to report millions of dollars in income to the IRS. The 35-year-old pot farmer and retailer has agreed to plead guilty to both felony charges. He will pay $3.4 million in restitution to the IRS. And he will cooperate in an ongoing government investigation. Dayspring admitted to paying former San Luis Obispo county supervisor Adam Hill $32 thousand dollars in cash.

Supervisor Lynn Compton says that arrest may be the tip of the iceberg.

Supervisor Hill was a close ally of supervisor Bruce Gibson, who represents the north coast. The two supervisors lobbied to make San Luis Obispo county a mecca for cannabis tourism.

Federal officials ask anyone who has information related to the case or any other matters of public corruption in the county to email the FBI’s tip line in Los Angeles.