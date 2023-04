Paso Robles police still looking for information to identify a man struck and killed by an Amtrak train about 2:12 Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred near the 2800 block of Riverside avenue. The police have located video of the accident, but they have not yet identified the victim.

Anyone who knows anything about the man struck by the train is encouraged to contact Paso Robles police.

He’s described only as a white male adult.