Andy Caldwell 2.13.2020

Congressional candidate Andy Caldwell is making an appearance tonight in Santa Margarita.

Caldwell is appearing an a free Meet and Greet at the Oyster Ridge Barn on West Pozo road. He says he’s still getting questions about the 99-year-old woman who is appearing in his ads. He says she’s not an actress, she’s a real supporter.

He's challenging congressman Salud Carbajal.

Caldwell says Carbajal sounds like a moderate when he speaks in this district, but he votes lock and step with democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco.