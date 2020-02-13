Other Stories This Thursday 2.13.2020

San Luis Obispo police say a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night while walking on Tank Farm road. The victim is identified as Michael Hamlin. He died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Tank Farm road around 10:25 Tuesday night. The vehicle was driven by a 76-year-old man. The accident occurred near a construction zone. Sgt. Kevin Phillips of the San Luis Obispo police department says, people need to slow down when there’s construction.

The bullet train just went up in cost. It’s up another one point three billion dollars. The total cost is now over $80 billion, and it’s going up like a bullet. Managers say they’re on pace to meet a preliminary federal deadline for laying track along the first segment in the central valley. But that will use up virtually all the money the project has available.

Newspaper publisher Mclatchey Company filed for bankruptcy. The 163-year-old publisher of the Sacramento Bee, the Fresno Bee and the San Luis Obispo Tribune, initiated Chapter 11 restructuring in US bankruptcy court in New York.