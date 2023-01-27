Angela Hollander Correction 01.27.2023

Earlier this week, I mentioned that Angela Hollander is running for the vacant seat on the school board, created when a group circulated a petition to remove retired marine corps officer Kenny Enny from the school board.

I incorrectly said she worked with county school superintendent James Brescia. She did work at the county office of education, but that was several years ago when Julian Crocker was superintendent.

So, Hollander did not work for James Brescia, she worked for Julian Crocker at the county office of education.