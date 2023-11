The Paso Robles Main Street Association’s annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony is set for Friday, November 24th.

Gather at the downtown city park bandstand at 5:30 to enjoy an evening of music, speeches, candlelight caroling, coffee and cocoa, and a merchant songbook bingo. Special guests include Mrs. Claus, the elves, and the Grinch.

For more information or to get a bingo card, call the downtown Paso Robles Main Street office at (805) 238-4103.