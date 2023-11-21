Atascadero Chamber Encourages Holiday Shopping w/Gift Cards 11.21.2023

The Atascadero chamber of commerce is encouraging locals and non-residents to support Atascadero businesses with its shop local bonus program this year.

Until December 31st, the Atascadero chamber of commerce will reward a 20 dollar gift card to shoppers who spend a hundred dollars at qualifying businesses. Exclusions include grocery stores, fast food, animal food, large chain stores, and gas stations. Receipts must be from participating local retailers, restaurants, or other food and beverage businesses.

More information about the program can be found at: atascaderochamber.org.