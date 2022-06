The members of the board with the air pollution control district voted 7-2 to approve increases in fees, up to 16%, to offset the losses incurred when the Phillips 66 refinery in Nipomo closed.

That refinery contributed one half million dollars a year to the APCD budget.

The vote was 7-2 with supervisor Debbie Arnold and Paso Robles city councilman John Hamon casting the lone dissenting votes.