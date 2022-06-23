Paso Robles City Council 06.23.2022

Tuesday night, the Paso Robles city council increased fees in an effort to adjust for inflation.

Catherine Piatti is finance manager for the city. A rumor floating around the city is that parking fines were increased to $50. That’s not entirely true. Catherine Piatti says it applies to some parking violations, like a vehicle which is parked for 48 hours on a city street without moving it.

So, it may not apply to the parking tickets that one receives in the downtown area, unless one violates one of those other laws, like parking in a disabled parking space.