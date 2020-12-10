Covid in the County 12.10.2020

The latest count of covid victims in the county pushes the total past 7,000 cases. That’s out of a population of 285 thousand people.

106 new cases reported yesterday. Three more deaths, which brings the total to 48 since March. The average age of the fatalities is over 85. Of the last three victims, one person was in their 60’s, one in their 70’s and one in their 80’s. They were all three vulnerable because of underlying conditions.

Seven people are now being cared for in intensive care units in the county. 18 total are being hospitalized. That’s out of a potential 1350 hospital beds in the county, including the 950 in the government emergency hospital at Cal Poly which has not been used so far.