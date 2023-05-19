Armed Robbery in Paso 05.19.2023

Paso Robles police arrest one suspect, but another remains at large for an armed robbery Monday at the Dry Creek apartment complex on Alamo Creek in Paso Robles.

Two men robbed a family at gunpoint on Monday. The men got away, but the victims identified the suspects.

Later, 19-year-old Angel Chavez was spotted on surveillance using one of the victim’s credit cards at Walmart.

Paso Robles police arrested him near 28th and Park streets in Paso Robles on Wednesday. He was taken into custody. 33-year-old Leonel Sanchez remains at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles police. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.