Arrest For Weapons Felonies & DUI in SLO 9.19.2023

THE SAN LUIS OBISPO SHERIFF’S OFFICE RELEASED A STATEMENT YESTERDAY ABOUT AN ARREST FOR WEAPONS FELONIES AND DUI THAT TOOK PLACE ON SUNDAY MORNING. THE RELEASE SAYS POLICE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED NEAR THE AREA OF THE 1100 BLOCK OF MONTALBAN STREET IN SAN LUIS OBISPO. RESIDENTS HAD REPORTED TWO GUNSHOTS BEING HEARD, AND A WHITE SEDAN SPEEDING AWAY FROM THE AREA. AS OFFICERS INVESTIGATED THE AREA, THE WHITE SEDAN RETURNED AND WAS STOPPED BY THE OFFICERS. THE RELEASE SAYS THE SOLE OCCUPANT WAS IDENTIFIED AS 25-YEAR-OLD ERNEST SAMUEL CHAVEZ JR. OFFICERS SAY THEY FOUND A NON-SERIALIZED AUTOMATIC RIFLE WITH TWO SPENT SHELL CASINGS LOCATED INSIDE THE VEHICLE. CHAVEZ WAS FOUND TO BE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND WAS ARRESTED AND BOOKED INTO THE SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY JAIL WITH THREE FELONY CHARGES AND TWO MISDEMEANORS.