THE SAN LUIS OBISPO POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THERE WAS AN ATM CARD SKIMMER FOUND AT AN ATM AT BANK OF AMERICA AT 1102 HIGUERA. A BANK OF AMERICA EMPLOYEE REPORTEDLY FOUND THE SKIMMER INSIDE THE ATM. ONE FRAUDULENT REPORT HAS ALREADY BEEN MADE AT THE LOCATION AND IS LIKELY ASSOCIATED. THE POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS SKIMMER TECHNOLOGY IS EVOLVING, AND TO REPORT FRAUDULENT CHARGES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE IF YOU ARE A VICTIM OF SKIMMING.